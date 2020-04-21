Giv Uzodinma denies plan to rename Imo State University after Abba Kyari

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has slammed reports that he was making moves to rename the Imo State University (IMSU) after Malam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uzodimma dismissed the report as fake, and being circulated by the opposition in Imo to derail his administration.

In a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwuike Nwachuku, the governor said it was sad that some politicians could descend into gutter politics by dragging Kyari’s name into disrepute.

Imolites were stunned after reports that emanated from social media and credited to Nwachuku, claimed that the governor had concluded plans to immortalise Kyari by renaming IMSU after him.

Also, a similar report last week quoted Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for making him governor.

But Uzodimma said the two reports were the handiwork of disgruntled politicians in the state out to discredit his administration.

The governor said it was regrettable that while everyone was poised to fight coronavirus and make Imo to stand tall, an opposition party was busy plotting how to blackmail the government of the day.