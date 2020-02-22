Giroud strikes as Chelsea beat Spurs

Chelsea struck a significant blow in the fight for the top four places in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge.

In a clash between Frank Lampard and his old mentor Jose Mourinho, Spurs were outplayed and are now adrift by off the Champions League places by four points.

Lampard made four changes from the team that lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United on Monday and they paid rich dividends as they all made a contribution to only their second win in seven league games.

Olivier Giroud, in for Michy Batshuayi with Tammy Abraham on the bench after injury, fired low past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris for Chelsea’s opener in the 15th minute after the recalled Ross Barkley hit the post.

And all four of those brought into the team linked up for Chelsea’s second three minutes after the break as Giroud’s flick found Mason Mount, who played in Barkley.

The former Everton man produced a perfectly weighted pass to Marcos Alonso, who then fired low past Lloris at the far post.

Mourinho’s side gave themselves late hope when Erik Lamela’s shot deflected in off Antonio Rudiger, but Chelsea held firm for the vital three points.