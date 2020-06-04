Giroud attributes Chelsea stay to God

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud believes his stay at the Premier League giants was influenced by God.

The French World Cup winner recently signed a contract extension to extend his stay at the club, after it seemed he would leave the West London lcub over limited playing time.

The 33-year-old looked to be on his way out of Chelsea in January after failing to earn a regular playing time in the first half of the campaign.

“I was supposed to leave in the January transfer window because I wasn’t playing much and I needed more game time to make the France squad for Euro 2020,” Giroud told the club’s website.

“I very nearly left the club but I really think that God wanted me to stay at Chelsea. The manager told me that he couldn’t let me leave because he didn’t have anyone to replace me. Everyone knows what happened so I won’t go back over it but the coach spoke to me privately and told me that he’d give more games.

“He kept his word and what then mattered to me was proving to him that he could count on me when I was called upon. I simply seized my opportunity and I repaid the faith that the manager had shown in me.

“That’s why the club ultimately offered me the chance to continue my time at Chelsea and I accepted immediately because I like it here. I want to keep winning trophies and I want to continue to show the manager that he can count on me.

“Plus, with the whole coronavirus lockdown situation, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of moving abroad and uprooting my family. I think a lot about our quality of life and we have a great setup here. I think a lot about my family now.”

