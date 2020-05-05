‘Girls Show Me Pepper’ – Rapper Zlatan Ibile Talks About His Past

Zlatan Ibile is thankful for his wealth and the women that came with it.

The rapper, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphae, sat down for an Instagram Live chat with a fan, during which he talked about his earlier struggles and how he had contemplated ‘carrying laptop’, which many believe to be the street lang for engaging in online fraud.

The Zanku rapper further revealed his struggle to get into a relationship with a woman, any woman, but “they showed me pepper.” He continued, reminiscing on his past: “Na fine boys dey get girlfriend. I no even get girlfriend.”

Watch him below:

