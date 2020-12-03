Girl shoots boyfriend dead while testing local charm

A young man has been shot dead in Calabar by his girlfriend while they tested the efficacy of a local charm.

The young man, whose real name could not be gotten, sold Indian hemp and was with a group of his friends at his residence at Nelson Mandela Street, Calabar South, opposite the Assembly of God Church.

Narrating the incident to The Nation, younger brother to the girl, said his sister, Blessing, visited the deceased and his friends who had taken local concoctions including native charms against guns and bullet shots.

They group of friends after taking the concoctions started testing the efficacy of the anti-gunshots charms among themselves.

Others tested and it proved effective but the deceased young man chose to ask the girlfriend to use the gun and shoot at him to test the efficacy of the charm on him.

Unfortunately, the gun shot from the girl penetrated and he slumped and died instantly.

Eyewitnesses say some among the group of friends descended on the girl with machetes and other rough weapons that left her in big cuts and bruises on her body before the Police were called in.

According to the girl’s younger brother, the Police carried the body of the deceased and they took his sister to the Police Clinic in Calabar where she is currently receiving treatment.

