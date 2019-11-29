Girl, 9 commits suicide in Benue

A community in Makurdi, the Benue State capital was thrown into chaos after a nine-year-old girl, Maria Abah, allegedly committed suicide.

The body of the girl, who was reportedly staying with a prophetess and her children, was said to have been found Thursday on the floor of the bathroom with a wrapper tied around her neck. The incident occurred on the Bem Hotel Road, Ankpa Quarter, Makurdi.

A neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the girl’s death was a mystery, WuzupNaija reports.

He alleged that one of the prophetess’ children celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, only to find the body of the girl in the bathroom the next day.

Efforts to speak with the woman’s children were not successful as they politely declined to make comments.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported to the police around 11.30am on Thursday.

Anene said the corpse had been deposited in the morgue of the St. Theresa’s Hospital in Makurdi and the case was under investigation.

The PPRO stated,

“On Thursday, November 28, 2019, around 11.30am, a report was received that one Maria Abah, 9, was found to have hung herself in the bathroom. Her corpse has been deposited in the St. Theresa’s Hospital morgue.

“The case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated to you in due course.”