Girl, 6, raped to death, body dumped

The family of Ya’u Ibrahim has been thrown into sorrow after their six-year-old daughter Aisha, was raped to death and her body dumped in a cemetery in Kurmin Mashi Area of Kaduna State.

The six-year-old girl was said to have returned home from Arabic school at 11 am in the morning on Sunday and subsequently went out to play in a nearby vicinity close to their compound before she was declared missing.

A source close to the family told Guardian that Aisha’s mother raised alarm of her missing daughter an hour after she was nowhere to be found, calling on neighbours to assist in search for her.

The source explained that “the search which started around 11:30 AM and lasted till evening. It was a man who was retiring from farm who discovered Aisha’s corpse dumped in the cemetery close to their home.

“She was raped and dumped there by a yet to be identified person… Now they have taken her corpse to Barau Diko Specialist Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

To curb the rising menace of rape in the state, the administration of Gov Nasir El-Rufai earlier this year legalised the castration of convicted rapists.

The governor said that was the only way to dissuade would-be rapists who often return to the streets after serving time.

