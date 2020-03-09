Girl, 16, stabs friend’s father to death to escape rape

A sixteen-year-old girl, Timilehin Taiwo has been arrested by police in Lagos for allegedly stabbing her father’s friend to death.

Taiwo told detectives that she acted in self-defence as the suspect, Babatunde Ishola, 49, attempted to rape her while she was fetching water for him, The Nation writes.

Sources say the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Ogundele Street, Aboru, in Oke Odo area of the state after the deceased invited the teenager that afternoon to help him get water and while at it, tried to rape her.

In the ensuing scuffle, Taiwo said, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him and fled to her house.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana said Taiwo stabbed the deceased and that homicide detectives from Oke Odo Division were deployed to the scene.

“The body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood and was evacuated to hospital for post-mortem. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered.

“In her statement, the suspect said the deceased’s man invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lived alone, that she had always been helping him with house chores, and that on Saturday, he attempted to rape her. She picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.

“The suspect was taken to hospital for medical and forensic examination. The Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Yaba for discreet investigation,” he said.