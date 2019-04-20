Girl, 16, Murdered, Buried by Schoolmate

A teenage schoolgirl, one Nomthandazo Mbatha, met a brutal end after she was killed and allegedly buried her in a shallow grave by a fellow schoolmate.

Nomthandazo’s family has been thrown into mourning since Monday, 8 April. Their associates say her death has left her family heartbroken.

In Mpumalanga, South Africa, the 16-year-old girl had left for a study session but never returned home. The following day, her parents learned that she was last seen with a 17-year-old pupil after the study session that day.

This triggered a search for her and she was later found in a shallow grave where she’d been buried.

Nomthandazo’s mother, Anna Mabote, said she is shattered. The 39-year-old mum said she had been looking forward to her daughter’s future.

Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they were investigating charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

The motive for the crime is yet to be unravelled.