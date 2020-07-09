Girl, 13, offers to sleep with man for buying her pepper meat

Popular Nigerian writer, Jude Idada has narrated a rather disturbing encounter he had with a teenage hawker in Lagos recently.

According to Idada, the 13-year-old hawker offered him her body in appreciation after he patronized her goods.

Writing on Facebook, he said the young girl approached him to patronize her as it had been raining and she hadn’t sold much.

He said he was hesitant at first because he didn’t eat such, but she insisted and he paid for 10 pieces and asked her to satisfy herself with it.

After paying for the meat, she asked him if he stays alone so she can come over and sleep with him.

See screenshots of Jude’s narration below…

