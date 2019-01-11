Girl, 13, Found Alive 3 Months after Parents Were Shot Dead

A 13-year-old girl missing for almost three months after her parents were murdered has been found.

“Jayme Closs was located alive,” the sheriff’s office in Douglas County, Wisconsin, said in a statement late Thursday.

It said she was located in the town of Gordon, near Lake Superior and northeast of Minneapolis, her hair matted and wearing oversized shoes. Douglas County is just north of Barron County, where Closs lived.

The sheriff’s department in Barron County was set to release more details on Friday after describing the investigation as “very fluid and active” following the suspect’s arrest.

The Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis writes that a neighbour walking a dog knocked on the door of Kristin and Peter Kasinskas’s home east of Gordon.

With the neighbor was a gaunt, bedraggled girl with matted hair and shoes too big for her feet.

“This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” the neighbour said.

The FBI had been searching nationwide for Closs and described her as “endangered”, having witnessed the murders of her parents.

She was however not considered a suspect based on evidence recovered at the scene, police said at the time.

Closs disappeared after police received a 911 call from a cellphone inside her home where James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found shot dead.

Police did not know what happened or the motive for the killings, and a murder weapon was not recovered.

The Star Tribune said Closs’s aunt Sue Allard sobbed upon hearing news that the teen had been found.

“Praise the Lord,” she said. “It’s the news we’ve been waiting on for three months. I can’t wait to get my arms around her.”