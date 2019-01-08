Girl, 13, Forced Into Prostitution, ‘Sleeps with 11 Men Daily’

A Pakistani man, who reportedly “fell in love” with a 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution in Dubai, is standing trial over molestation charges having admitted to having sex with the minor several times “with her consent”.

The 25-year-old man reported the girl’s plight to the police, which led to her rescue.

The court of first instance heard that another Pakistani man, 49, brought the 13-year-old to the country, after claiming to be her father, and forced her into prostitution.

He allegedly raped his compatriot and assaulted her with a stick every time she refused to have sex with him.

The accused ran a brothel in Abu Hail in Dubai and was arrested along with two of his countrywomen on prostitution charges.

According to court records, the girl told prosecutors that the accused forced her into prostitution back home two years ago.

He then issued a visit visa for her and brought her to the country, claiming she was his daughter.

The girl was forced to have sex with “11 men of different nationalities” every day for money.

“He raped me back home and here (in the UAE) too. He hit me with a stick every time I refused to have sex with him,” the girl told prosecutors.

The 25-year-old defendant was a customer at the brothel, fell in love with the girl and promised to marry her.

He then reported the girl’s plight to the police after he received a text message from her brother, who resides in Pakistan, requesting for help.

The police raided the place and arrested the two women, both aged 23, who admitted to working as prostitutes. They also corroborated the girl’s rape claims.

Both women admitted that the accused paid Pakistani Rs200,000 to their families to bring them to the UAE.

The 49-year-old denied rape charges but admitted to consuming alcohol. He also admitted he brought the teenager to the country for prostitution and facilitated paid sex for the other two women.