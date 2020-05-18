Girl, 13, commits suicide in Cross River

A 13 years old schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

It is understood that the deceased, identified as Josephine Wonaha, killed herself over a misunderstanding with her mother at the weekend.

A blogger based in the area, Matthew Okache, said the Junior Secondary School [JSS] 2 pupil drank herbicide and later died in the hospital.

Okache wrote,

“She had a misunderstanding with her mother and the mother scolded her and she became offended, went inside the house and drank the herbicide used by her mother to kill grass in the farm.

“After drinking the herbicide she went to her bed and laid down with nobody knowing until she started stooling and vomiting that people realised what had happened.

“She was rushed to Santa Maria Clinic along Imaje Road, Okuku but died shortly afterwards.

“Her body was buried immediately as such incident is a taboo in the area.”

Cross River Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said she had not yet received such a report.

“Ogoja is very far from here and most times people do not report such action to the police,” she said.

