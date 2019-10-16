Gina Rodriguez’s Apologises For Using The N-Word, But Folks Are Not Having It

Gina Rodriguez is catching the flak again for offending the black community.

Drama started after she was caught rapping to the N-word in her since-deleted Instagram Story. And when folks called her out, the Jane The Virgin star said, “I’m sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I’m really sorry if I offended you.”

The apology stirred heated reactions, with many people noting that she hadn’t said sorry for using the offensive word, only if she offended people.

This is the first time she would be accused of anti-Blackness.

According to Bustle: “In July 2017, Rodriguez received backlash during Black Panther’s promotional run when she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…” On social media, users accused her of diminishing Black Panther’s achievements. In November 2018, Rodriguez became the subject of controversy yet again when she claimed that Black women were paid more than Latinx women during a Net-a-Porter roundtable discussion. Earlier this year, Rodriguez addressed backlash in a tearful interview on the radio show Sway in the Morning.”

Check out the reactions to her latest gaffe:

