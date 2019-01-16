Gillette #MeToo Ad on Toxic Masculinity Stirs Worldwide Debate

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Gillette #MeToo Ad on Toxic Masculinity Stirs Worldwide Debate

Gillette has stirred a trending debate, earning both praise and insult, after launching an advertising campaign promoting a new kind of positive masculinity.

The new ad, which is obviously a nod to the #MeToo movement, revealed the company’s new advertising campaign –The Best Men Can Be, which is different from the previous 30-year tagline–The Best a Man Can Get.

Some of the clips in the ad show a collage of sexism in films, in boardrooms, and of violence between boys, with a voice-over saying: “Bullying, the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?”

While many people love the new ad, some toxic men have a problem with it: they are upset that Gillette is promoting equality, and so are threatening to boycott the company.

See the ad below:

And see some of the reactions:

What do you think?

Related Posts

Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility for Her “Mental Health”

January 16, 2019

Amber Rose Says She Sold Crack When She Was Younger

January 16, 2019

Drake Is Going to Las Vegas for $10 Million Wynn Residency

January 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *