Gillette has stirred a trending debate, earning both praise and insult, after launching an advertising campaign promoting a new kind of positive masculinity.

The new ad, which is obviously a nod to the #MeToo movement, revealed the company’s new advertising campaign –The Best Men Can Be, which is different from the previous 30-year tagline–The Best a Man Can Get.

Some of the clips in the ad show a collage of sexism in films, in boardrooms, and of violence between boys, with a voice-over saying: “Bullying, the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?”

While many people love the new ad, some toxic men have a problem with it: they are upset that Gillette is promoting equality, and so are threatening to boycott the company.

See the ad below:

And see some of the reactions:

The comments under the @Gillette toxic masculinity ad is a living document of how desperately society needs things like the Gillette toxic masculinity ad. Seriously: if your masculinity is THAT threatened by an ad that says we should be nicer then you're doing masculinity wrong. — Andrew P Street (@AndrewPStreet) January 15, 2019

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

Take a bow Gillette.. what an Ad — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 16, 2019

If you’re a man and you see a problem with the Gillette ad, you’re the exact problem they’re trying to fix. pic.twitter.com/ktVTqQwvAG — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 16, 2019

gillette: men, be decent, don't sexual harass women, boys look up to you, support each other and call out toxic behavior! big babies: this is an attack on my masculinity, you don't treat your consumer base this way, i'm never using gillette again stfu & be a decent human being — Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) January 16, 2019

If that @Gillette ad made you feel bad you’re why they made it. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 16, 2019

Gillette: “Hey, guys, let’s not be dicks, yeah? Let’s pull together for courtesy, care and respect for all.” 🙂 Angry Men: “Fuck YOU Gillette! How dare you tell me not to be a dick you fucking dickheads! Toxic masculinity doesn’t even exist!”🤬 The Internet: “Erm… ok then.”😐 — ALIX WILTON REGAN (@AlixWiltonRegan) January 16, 2019

What do you think?