Gillette has stirred a trending debate, earning both praise and insult, after launching an advertising campaign promoting a new kind of positive masculinity.
The new ad, which is obviously a nod to the #MeToo movement, revealed the company’s new advertising campaign –The Best Men Can Be, which is different from the previous 30-year tagline–The Best a Man Can Get.
Some of the clips in the ad show a collage of sexism in films, in boardrooms, and of violence between boys, with a voice-over saying: “Bullying, the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?”
While many people love the new ad, some toxic men have a problem with it: they are upset that Gillette is promoting equality, and so are threatening to boycott the company.
See the ad below:
And see some of the reactions:
The comments under the @Gillette toxic masculinity ad is a living document of how desperately society needs things like the Gillette toxic masculinity ad.
Seriously: if your masculinity is THAT threatened by an ad that says we should be nicer then you're doing masculinity wrong.
— Andrew P Street (@AndrewPStreet) January 15, 2019
I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.
Let boys be damn boys.
Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019
Take a bow Gillette.. what an Ad
— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 16, 2019
If you’re a man and you see a problem with the Gillette ad, you’re the exact problem they’re trying to fix. pic.twitter.com/ktVTqQwvAG
— Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 16, 2019
gillette: men, be decent, don't sexual harass women, boys look up to you, support each other and call out toxic behavior!
big babies: this is an attack on my masculinity, you don't treat your consumer base this way, i'm never using gillette again
stfu & be a decent human being
— Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) January 16, 2019
If that @Gillette ad made you feel bad you’re why they made it.
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 16, 2019
My response to Gillette’s “toxic masculinity” campaign. pic.twitter.com/01CGUlrlDD
— Tommy Bruno-Mercury (@tonnomercury) January 16, 2019
Gillette: “Hey, guys, let’s not be dicks, yeah? Let’s pull together for courtesy, care and respect for all.” 🙂
Angry Men: “Fuck YOU Gillette! How dare you tell me not to be a dick you fucking dickheads! Toxic masculinity doesn’t even exist!”🤬
The Internet: “Erm… ok then.”😐
— ALIX WILTON REGAN (@AlixWiltonRegan) January 16, 2019
What do you think?