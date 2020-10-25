Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post Baby Body as She Encouraged Voting

Gigi Hadid has shown off her post baby body for the first time since welcoming her daughter as she encouraged folks to vote.
The supermodel and new mum who shares the newborn with her singer Boyfriend, Zayn Malik, took to Instagram to break her hiatus, posting a svelte figure on the gram.
Gigi Hadid revealed that she cast her vote already as she shared information for voting resources and also advised Americans to vote early.
She further disclosed that she had her daughter right beside her while exercising her civic obligation in anticipation for a unified and empathetic country.
View this post on Instagram
I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate. YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF 🗳 IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below 👇👇👇