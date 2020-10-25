Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post Baby Body as She Encouraged Voting

Gigi Hadid has shown off her post baby body for the first time since welcoming her daughter as she encouraged folks to vote.

The supermodel and new mum who shares the newborn with her singer Boyfriend, Zayn Malik, took to Instagram to break her hiatus, posting a svelte figure on the gram.

Gigi Hadid revealed that she cast her vote already as she shared information for voting resources and also advised Americans to vote early.

She further disclosed that she had her daughter right beside her while exercising her civic obligation in anticipation for a unified and empathetic country.

