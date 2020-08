Gigi Hadid is pregnant and glowing and has shared behind-the-scene clips of her maternity shoot which she gifted fans with sometimes last week.

The model who is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend, Zayn Malik, shared videos of the shoot as well as newly released pictures.

In one of the posts she put up, Gigi Hadid revealed she was 33 weeks into her pregnancy which means she’s almost at the finish line for her baby to make an arrival.

Checkout her posts below.

