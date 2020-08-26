Gigi Hadid is Stunning in New Maternity Pictures

Gigi Hadid has finally shared images of what pregnancy looks like on her.

The supermodel who is expecting her first child with boyfriend and former One Direction band mate, Zayn Malik, shared stunning black and white images of herself rocking her baby bump.

The 25-year-old was a vision in sheer clothings that showed off her almost ready-to-pop bump as she posed for the camera.

Gigi Hadid put up the pictures in three different Instagram posts and is sure expecting her angel who is set to make an appearance anytime now.

See images from the stunning maternity shoot below.

