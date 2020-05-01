Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Pregnancy: “We’re Very Excited and Happy”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are truly expecting their first child together.

The model confirmed this in a promotional clip from her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, set to air on tonight’s episode.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” Hadid told Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Jimmy Fallon described the pregnancy as the “ray of sunshine that we all needed,” and then further advised the model to “be present” and enjoy her pregnancy, despite everything happening in the world.

“I’m trying. Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day,” Hadid said.

See the video:

