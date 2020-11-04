Giggs dropped as Wales coach after arrest

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ three matches in November, with assistant Robert Page taking charge of the team, the country’s football association has said.

This comes hours after Giggs denied an allegation of assault made against him.

British media was awash with reports that the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said.

Wales will now announce their squad for games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland on Thursday.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,” the governing body’s statement added.

“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland, supported by Albert Stuivenberg.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

