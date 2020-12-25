Gifty Powers Welcomes Second Child, A Son with Mystery Man

Gifty Powers is now a proud mother of two as she revealed that she has welcomed her second child, a son.

The former reality TV star shared pictures of her maternity shoot on Instagram while disclosing her ‘surprise’

Gifty Powers wrote;

“Dear son, words cannot express how much in love I am with you. You made me a mother again, you have me a reason to love and be happy again. You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.

“I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson. Merry Christmas from my son and I, Love, mom”.

