Gideon Okeke Urges Federal Government to Abolish “State of Origin”

Gideon Okeke has spoken the minds of many people.

The actor took to his Instagram yesterday to remind the Federal Government that the only way Nigeria would be able to conquer the ills of tribalism is if we do we away with the idea that people must always append or identify themselves by the states they ‘originated’ from.

He continued:

One Nigeria ! One Nigeria !!
But We’re not quite willing to let go of the coattails of TRIBALISM.

Even AD commercials/Radio Jingles are culpable of passing subliminal messages that are nuanced in ways that make one wonder if there are :

– 3 Nigerias or
– 187 Others or
– Just 1 Nigeria.

If You still regard your neighbor with these derrogatives :

– Omo-Ibo ,
– Ofemmanu,
– Nyammiri…

You might be RACIST. Or sold to BIGOTRY.

There’s a thing or two to learn from a small country called RWANDA.

Imagine a policeman stopping you for routine checks and he pops the question :
” What State are you from”…

Oga !! What purpose does that question really serve?

See his post below:

