Gideon Okeke Drags Nigerian Filmmakers, Says Artistes are ‘Endangered Creative Species’

Gideon Okeke has taken to his Instagram to drag filmmakers who have a penchant for bragging about how much their films raked in at the box office.

According to the actor, his colleagues are poorly paid for the jobs that raked in these monies, are rarely paid royalties, while the team helming the films smile to the bank and brag about this ‘scam.’

He wrote:

“They need your Talent to fulfill their rather clandestine goals but forget to fulfill your own monetary goals when they rake in the box office numbers. Wait! They think we came here to be popular? Some of US saved money and went to School for this shit dawg!!! When next you see Me perform in Film, Theatre or TV, I challenge you to pay Maximum RESPECT to whoever it is I chose to bubble with. That’s because they came Correct. The kind of ACTOR I AM, fear or shame are NOT the indices I work with.”

