Gideon Okeke Condemns the Nollywood Practice of No Royalties

Gideon Okeke is seriously aggrieved and has questioned the practice of non-payment of royalties to Nollywood actors.

The actor who admitted to being frustrated with the industry condemned the current situation, obtainable in the industry where actors are only paid the upfront agreed amount despite their craft still continuing to earn income over the course of a lifetime.

Gideon Okeke noted that acting should be placed alongside other essential services like farming, medicine, etc especially as it was responsible for keeping the sanity of many Nigerians during the 4-month period of the lockdown.

He further questioned what the actors’ guild is supposed to do if it doesn’t address issues like this as well old timers who are yet to speak up concerning the practice.

Read his post below.

