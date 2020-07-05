Gideon Okeke Advocates of Abolishment of State of Origin for National Peace

Gideon Okeke wants the issue of state of origin to be one less thing that divides us as Nigerians.

The actor took to social media to advocate for its abolishment, stating that this celebrates lines and borders and entrenches a ”Us vs Them mentality.

Captioning the post, he wrote;

“One Nigeria ! One Nigeria !!

But We’re not quite willing to let go of the coattails of TRIBALISM.

Even AD commercials/Radio Jingles are culpable of passing subliminal messages that are nuanced in ways that make one wonder if there are :

– 3 Nigerias or

– 187 Others or

– Just 1 Nigeria.

If You still regard your neighbor with these derrogatives :

– Omo-Ibo ,

– Ofemmanu,

– Nyammiri…

You might be RACIST. Or sold to BIGOTRY.

There’s a thing or two to learn from a small country called RWANDA.

Imagine a policeman stopping you for routine checks and he pops the question :

” What State are you from”…

Oga !! What purpose does that question really serve?

I’D LOVE TO LEARN FROM YOU TOO.

THOUGHTS ANYONE ?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

