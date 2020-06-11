Gianna Floyd Offered Full Ride Scholarship to Texas Southern University

Gianna Floyd has been offered a full scholarship to Texas Southern University.

The 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd who died on May 25, after former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, will enjoy this generosity when she’s college-ready.

Texas Southern University announced this laudable action through its Facebook page on Tuesday night after George Floyd’s funeral service in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School.

‘The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.

