Gianna Floyd is a Disney Stockholder Courtesy Barbra Streisand

Gianna Floyd just became one of Disney’s shareholders.

The 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd, was gifted stocks in the multi-billion entertainment empire courtesy of singer and actress, Barbara Streisand.

Gianna shared the news on her Instagram page, thanking the Hollywood legend for her generosity.

“Thank you Barbara Streisand for my package, I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you”, she wrote.

The family of George Floyd especially his daughter, has received immense support from the public, following his death which sparked protests in the US and UK.

Asides from the over $13million raised by his GoFundMe account, celebrities like Kanye West have contributed financially towards Gianna’s well being and future.

