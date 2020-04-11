Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK tests positive for COVID-19

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK tests positive for COVID-19

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sources say Mr Ankomah was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a London Hospital after testing positive for the virus on Friday April 10.

Head of Ghana’s mission in the UK and Ireland since 2017, the diplomat is reportedly responding to treatment.

The UK has been ravaged by the flu-like virus so far, with about 80,000 confirmed cases and almost 9,000 deaths.

Ghana, on the other hand, has recorded 378 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 34 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The West African country has taken drastic measure to curtail the spread of the virus, including sealing off its airports, fumigation of public places and financial incentives for health workers.

, ,

Related Posts

NANS gives FG 72 hours to ‘repatriate’ Chinese doctors

April 12, 2020

Lockdown extension: PDP, others back FG; call for more palliatives

April 12, 2020

COVID-19 Lockdown: Wike backtracks, cancels Easter services

April 12, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *