Ghanaian Slay Queen, ‘Hajia Pu**y’, used for ‘ritual’

A Ghanaian slay queen popularly called “Hajia Pussy” or “Queen of Dicks,” has been found dead.

According to speculations, the Ghanaian lady who is popular on Snapchat for her flashy lifestyle, was used for rituals by suspected internet fraudsters.

Friends close to the deceased alleged that she had been crying over a severe headache since December 2019.

One of the ladies who believed she was used for rituals by one of her clients, visited spiritualists for help after hospitals couldn’t render any.

Her visit didn’t bear fruit as she was found dead in her room on January 26.

Friends of the deceased have already taken to social media to pen down tributes to her.

Check out shots of posts below…