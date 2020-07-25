Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, to run for President

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has set the internet alight after declaring his interest in running for president.

Sarkodie, in a post on social media on Thursday, July 23, 2020, shared photos of himself dressed in a black kaftan-like shirt over a pair of striped material trousers.

Wearing a pair of black shoes to match, Sarkodie is seen making a point.

In his post he said:

Presidential candidate 2024 Anaa mo se?” which translates to “Presidential Candidate 2020 or what do you say?“

The post has triggered reactions on social media, with many of the award-winning rapper’s fans already declaring their support for him.

Considered by many to be the biggest influence in Ghanaian hip-life, Sarkodie wields a massive influence through music, but it’s not certain if he could pull off the stunt of becoming president.

