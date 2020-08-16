Ghanaian Police shut Nigerian’s shop over $1m tax

In continuation of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in Ghana, a team of Ghanaian Policemen forcefully shut a large shop belonging to a Nigerian businessman in the capital Accra.

The policemen, in a video obtained by PRNigeria, were observed, first threatening to close down the shop of the Nigerian, over the non-payment of a whopping $1 million as tax to the Ghanaian Government.

However, the Nigerian business merchant, while fiercely challenging the security men’s action, claimed that he has paid both his company tax, and all other necessary fees, even before registering his business.

He then challenged the policemen to provide evidence of non-payment of tax, by him, while accusing them of treating Nigerians in their country so harshly, and cruelly.

In the clip recorded by the businessman, he yelled: “I have been doing business in Ghana since 2007, and I have not defaulted in paying my tax. I have the necessary papers to back up my claim. You guys are only closing our shops because of the $1 million you ask us to pay. Where do you want us to get the $1 million.”

This however didn’t deter the security personnel as they still went ahead to close the Nigerian businessman’s shop with padlock.

