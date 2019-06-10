Ghanaian Model, 16, Absconds after Storming Paris for Fashion Show

French police are currently on the trail of a 16-year-old Ghanaian model, Grace Ama Mensimah Amponsah, after she disappears a day after her arrival in the country.

Amponsah, who won the 2018 Next Super Model event in Ghana, had been billed to feature at four major shows in Monaco at the just-concluded Cannes Film

She was also billed to have meetings with the world’s leading modelling agency Elite Models, in Paris.

During the trip to Paris, her management claimed they stepped out of their rented apartment to buy drinks only to return to a locked door.

Later when they broke into the apartment worried about the safety of Grace, they found she had disappeared along with her passport and other documents leaving behind her luggage.

After Grace’ disappearance, her management contacted the Paris police and they saw her on CCTV as she ran away.

Further investigation discovered that the plot to vanish in Paris was a scheme conceived by her family and planned even before her departure from Ghana.

According to her management, the plan was assisted by Sarah Essien (her mother) who provided Grace with the information on how to escape and link with family members already in France.

See snaps of WhatsApp conversations believed to be between Grace and her mum who convinced her to escape.