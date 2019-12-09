Ghanaian Celebrities Brawl With Cardi B on Social Media and It’s Messy!

So, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media to express their displeasure with Cardi B.

Drama started after the rapper left Nigeria for Ghana for her next concert, but things took a surprising turn when the local celebrities claimed they were invited to meet the rapper but where kept waiting for seven hours.

See some of the complaints below:

In DJ Khaled voice, another one! Disgracing our fellow Ghanaians to the world like this, painful & annoying! So sorry my dear @VictoriaLebene pic.twitter.com/f8ycPMM1RB — DKB CARDI B KHEBAB (@dkbghana) December 8, 2019

The whole Ghana err… ibi this woman the thing pain am😂😂😂😂. God home and cook for ur children. Panyin b)ne😂😂😂#cardibinGhana pic.twitter.com/iNCIcY4m2K — 🇬🇭S H A K I T I🤴🏾🇬🇭 (@_shakiti) December 8, 2019

WATCH THIS — Fella Makafui is urging all Ghanaians to stand up against Cardi Bʼs Meet & Greet with Stars alleged snub. pic.twitter.com/lLWSP7c7XY — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) December 8, 2019