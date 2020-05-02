Ghana skipper says TB Joshua helped them win U20 World Cup

Skipper of Ghana’s victorious 2009 U-20 World Cup-winning team, Gladson Awako, has credited Nigeria’s prophet, TB Joshua for their success in Egypt.

Eleven years after Ghana won the cup, Awako, 31, who is now Captain of Ghana’s leading club, Great Olympics, revealed how Prophet T.B. Joshua helped them become the first African nation to win the U-20 World Cup.

In an interview with YAC Media Production via Instagram Live on Friday, Awako said they went through a difficult time during the early part of the game.

After a difficult start of the tournament, Sellas Tetteh and his boys made the cut to the finals and faced tournament favourite, Brazil.

However, Ghana defeated the South Americans side on penalties with Emmanuel Agyemang Badu scoring the winner.

Awako said T.B. Joshua told them everything about the tournament and “it came to pass exactly the way he said it.”

According to him, a man spoke to the entire team but they did not know the person until the end of the tournament.

“During the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009, we normally gathered around the centre to pray,” Awako recalled

“The coach usually made us speak to a man on phone. He will put the phone on loudspeaker so we could all hear and then pray and do what he says.

“Most of the things he said came to pass especially the final. He predicted that we will get an early red card and also told us how we will arrange the penalty takers. All that came to pass.

“Honestly, I didn’t know who it was until we won the cup and they told us the man was TB Joshua,” he added.

