Ghana records first coronavirus death, closes all land borders

The Deputy Health Minister in Ghana, Alex K. Abban has confirmed its first Coronavirus death in an interview on Citi TV.

Abban disclosed that the deceased is a male trader who reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough. He was confirmed as a carrier of the virus on March 19, 2020.

The Minister said;

“The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that, that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”

An update by the Ghana Health Service read;

“He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ?), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.”

In a televised address on Saturday, March 21, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the closure of all borders to human traffic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Goods, supplies and cargo will not be affected by the closure.

President Nana said;

“All our borders, that is, by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday,” he said.

All travellers arriving in the country before midnight on Sunday will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 testing.

“Anybody who comes into the country before on Sunday will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus.”

Ghana’s index case of coronavirus was announced on March 12. Twenty-one cases have been confirmed in the West African country as of March 21.