Ghana president orders arrest of those who demolished Nigerian Embassy

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the persons behind the unwarranted attack and demolition of property at the Nigerian Embassy in Accra, Ghana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this disclosure on Monday during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing.

Onyeama, who described the attack on the Nigerian Embassy as a violation of Vienna Convention, said that the directive by President Akufo-Addo was communicated to the federal government by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, on Monday, after Nigeria lodged a protest on the attack on its Embassy facilities.

He said although the Ghanaian president has ordered the arrest of the culprits, Nigeria was awaiting definitive action from the country before taking further action on the matter.

