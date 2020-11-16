Ghana president moves to have University renamed after Rawlings

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to consider his earlier proposal to rename the university after the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the president, when he earlier proposed to name the university after him, Former President Rawlings declined the proposal.

“If Rawlings’ own sense of modesty probably compelled him to decline such a proposal while he was alive, let the people’s voice now prevail, on his passing, to enable us put on record: The J. J. Rawlings University for Development Studies,” he said.

Speaking at the 21st Congregation of UDS at the Central Campus on Saturday, the President, paid a glowing tribute to the late former President and founder of the University for Development Studies, Jerry John Rawlings, recognising the pivotal role he played in the establishment of the UDS.

“If this nation tearfully grieves so does the University for Development To particularly, to commemorate the pivotal role President Rawlings in establishing and propping up UDS as a quintessential university located within a poor environment that investigates and seeks to address community needs,” he said.

He further indicated that due to President Rawlings’ vision to bridge the gap between the northern and the southern sectors; he used his prize money from World Food Prize of $50,000 as seed money to fund the establishment of UDS.

“UDS is indeed a monumental achievement of Jerry Rawlings, in epitomizing the nation’s drive towards national integration and social equity,” he added.

