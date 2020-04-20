Ghana President eases lockdown on improved COVID-19 testing

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the lockdown on the country’s biggest cities following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the president, the 21-day lockdown afforded the government time to improve its preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address Sunday, Akufo-Addo said residents of the capital, Accra, and major centers are allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place.

Bloomberg reports that the flu-like virus has had a telling effect on the Ghanaian economy, bringing three years of economic expansion of 6% or more to a sudden halt in the nation of 30 million people.

And the future is even bleak as the finance ministry forecast that growth could slow to 1.5%, the least in 37 years. The International Monetary Fund last week disbursed $1 billion in emergency funds to Ghana while a debt standstill from the World Bank will free up $500 million in interest and principal payments.

“The decision to restrict movement has occasioned a number of severe difficulties for all of us across the country, especially for the poor and vulnerable.

“We’ll tailor our solution to our unique social economic and cultural condition. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” Akufo-Addo said.

The president added that government has spent the lockdown to conduct more than 68,000 tests and draw up plans to establish testing centers in all of its 16 regions, with local factories producing protective equipment while drones are used to speed up the transportation of tests.

Confirmed cases reached 1,042 with nine deaths, while the results of 18,000 testing samples remain outstanding.

“Lifting these restrictions doesn’t mean we are letting our guard down,” said Akufo-Addo. “Whenever the situation so warrants, a community in which the virus is identified as becoming prevalent will be locked down, until there is a clear understanding of the trajectory of the virus.”

The situation in Ghana is in stark contrast to what obtains in Nigeria where testing has been at a minimum – about 8,000 tests so far – and more regions are being closed to curb the spread of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report that 627 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 deaths so far.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital remains the epicentre of the pandemic with about 420 cases so far – leading to a lockdown of the city and surrounding regions.