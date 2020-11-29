Ghana election: Obasanjo addresses presidential candidates, warns against violence

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Ghana’s presidential candidates against violence ahead of the December 7 general elections.

In a letter Saturday, Obasanjo urged the key players in the elections to ensure the peace and stability of the West African country.

Obasanjo’s letter was addressed to the leaders of Ghana’s leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

In the presidential election, the incumbent President and NPP candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, will be facing John Mahama of the NDC, a repeat of what played out in 2016 election that brought Akufo-Addo to power.

Obasanjo’s letter was titled, ‘Letter to the leadership of New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress on ensuring peaceful, credible and transparent general elections on December 7, 2020 in Ghana’.

The ex-Nigerian leader urged the parties and their candidates to play by rules and avoid actions capable of plunging the western African country into chaos.

He encouraged the players to invest in building efforts aimed at enhancing mutual trust and confidence among themselves in the relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.

Furthermore, he prayed and wished that the country will be a winner at the end of the day, irrespective of the party that wins the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

