Ghana Election: Mahama claims victory as election commission delays announcement of result

Ghana’s ex-president and National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate Mr. John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday expressed appreciation to the country’s electorate “for voting for change”.

Mahama, in another post, claimed that the party has won the majority of parliamentary seats in the elections which held Monday.

He claimed that the NDC won the majority of seats in Parliament and thanked Ghanaians for voting for change.

“Thank you for voting for change and giving the NDC a working majority in the next Parliament. Thank you Ghana,” he tweeted.

His party had earlier expressed the belief that it had won 141 parliamentary seats out of the 275 constituencies in Monday’s polls.

The party’s General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said at a news conference on Monday that its tally showed that Mahama was also on course to win the presidential race.

But, the New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu discredited the claim by the NDC.

According to him, the NPP won 137 seats out of the 275 parliamentary seats.

As of the time of going to the press, Akufo-Addo was leading with 5,826,549 votes (51.9%) of the votes collated against Mahama’s 5,220,563 votes (46.5%).

Meanwhile, the country’s Electoral Commission postponed the declaration of the presidential and parliamentary election results “to ensure accurate collation of the election results across the country.”

