Getting it Early, Chris Brown’s Son Shows What He’s Working With

Chris Brown’s baby boy is the cutest, period!

The 7-month old son of the award musician is also incredibly talented and will likely surpass his father’s skill if new video is anything to go by.

Posting a clip of Aeko Catori Brown whom he shares with on and off girlfriend, Ammika Harris, Chris Brown showed off the little cutie getting into the groove as he revealed his incredible dance talents.

Aeko was obviously clad in pampers but that didn’t stop him from manifesting his inherent DNA attribute- Dance.

Chris Brown captioned the cute clip of his son, “pamper BREEZY’.

Isn’t Aeko the cutest 7-month old out there?

