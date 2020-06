Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known mononymously as Jidenna is the latest guest on GQ’s ” 10 things”

The Nigerian-American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer shared the ten most essentials things that he cannot live without while on the road.

His Nigerian and American passports top that list followed by clippers to groom his 15-year-old beard.

Enjoy the video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook