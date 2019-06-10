‘Get Thee Behind Me Satan’ – Fani-Kayode, Church of Satan Clash

No stranger to controversies, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, may have got more than he bargained for when he and the Church of Satan clashed on Twitter.

Fani-Kayode had taken to his social media handle to lambast a former New York City prosecutor, Linda Fairstein who led the prosecution of the Central Park Five case, wherein five teenagers, four African-American and one Hispanic, were wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape and assault in Central Park of a white female jogger.

In a no-holds-barred tweet, the former minister described Fairstein as a racist and a member of the Church of Satan.

He wrote,

“Former NYPD cop, Linda Fairstein, is a racist, witch and a member of the Church of Satan. She should be prosecuted and burnt at the stake with her books. She deserves the death penalty for what she did to those five boys #Central Park 5 #Cancel Linda Farstein.”

The Church of Satan through its verified handle, swiftly replied, saying Farstein was not its member.

“She has nothing to do with us. Please leave us out of it.”

Fani-Kayode, however, responded,

“Get thee behind me Satan!”

The church, however, took his response with a pinch of salt, saying such threats do not work.

“That doesn’t actually work. We are right here in front of you telling you that you are making false, unfounded accusations and asking you nicely to please leave us out of it as it has nothing to do with us,” it responded.



Fani-Kayode however double down on his claim, insisting he was sure that Farstein was a member of the Church of Satan and dared the church to publish a list of its members.

Fani-Kayode tweeted,

“In Jesus name I bind you and send you to the desert places. The devil is a liar; he was a liar and a murderer from the start and the father of lies. You claim she is not your member and you expect me to believe you. Make your list of members public and prove me wrong. Stop disowning your own.”

All five convictions in her Central Park five case were vacated in 2002 after Matias Reyes, a convicted serial rapist and murderer confessed to having been the sole perpetrator of the crime, and DNA testing showed he was the sole contributor of the DNA of the semen on the victim.

After Reyes’s confession in 2002, Fairstein still maintained that the wrongfully convicted teenage boys were guilty and she lauded the police investigation as “brilliant”.

A recent Netflix series titled, ‘When They See Us’ brought the case back to the limelight.