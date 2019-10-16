‘Get Ronaldo now’ – Ex-United Star tells Club

Former France international, Louis Saha, has identified the one player who can get save Manchester United from the present decline.

According to Saha, that one player is his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Italian giants Juventus.

Saha and Ronaldo played together for five seasons at Old Trafford, winning the League in 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons.

While Saha retired in 2013, Ronaldo is still going strong for Juventus and Portugal at the age of 34 – scoring his 700th career goal in defeat by Ukraine on Monday.

“All I can say to you frankly that I appreciate Cristiano, even more, today seeing him play with Juventus because the guy is way older than when I first met him and played with him,” Saha told Compare.bet.

“What he does right now as a football player; it is insane. He is more obsessed than anybody I have seen.

“Even van Nistelrooy was not in his league in the way that he is acting in front of goal.

“To see him back at United would be more than a dream because I’m sure that he would have a massive impact. Maybe fewer goals, but it would be amazing.”

In light of the present situation, it would be a massive coup for the red devils to land their former talisman.