‘Get ready for eviction’ – Makinde warns Lagos APC

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday warned the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be ready for eviction following the move to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

Makinde, who is the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, stated this after a reconciliation parley with stakeholders of the party held at the Lugard office of Chief Bode George in Lagos.

Also present at the meeting were former a governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Koforola Bucknor-Akerele; a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, a former Second Republic Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope and a party chieftain, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, among others.

Makinde described the meeting as ‘mission accomplished’, adding that the process of reconciliation would continue.

He said,

“As you can see it was mission accomplished. My father (Bode George) and I were able to resolve some of the issues. You must be frontal on how issues are addressed but we have made some good progress.”

On why the state PDP chairman, Mr Deji Doherty, was absent at the meeting, Makinde said,

“You see, you don’t jump the gun, it is one step at a time. We have come here to meet the stakeholders with my father and leader here to move the party forward.

“I can assure you that the unity of the PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct right now. We are also putting the APC on notice that they need to prepare for what is coming in Lagos.”

Also speaking, Chief Bode George expressed optimism that with the reconciliation process, the party in Lagos State will emerge united to win future elections.

“We had a robust meeting and we have worked out a solution. We have all agreed. There will also be issues and the gift of the almighty is for you to be able to resolve whatever differences you have. The governor spoke brilliantly and proffered solutions which will be accepted so that the stakeholders can work together.

“I have experienced a cacophony of voices and fighting ourselves. We have a finality, nobody is born forever and there will be a day after. The stakeholders will be called, they will talk to the national leadership of the party and we will all move forward, no loser, no winner.

“The reconciliation will work, that is the beauty of politics. We don’t have emperors in our party but we have leaders and whatever is suggested here will be accepted,” he added.