‘Get Nigeria out of this Carnage Now’ – Jonathan Raises Alarm on Insecurity

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday called for a united front against insecurity bedevilling the country.

Jonathan, who said insecurity appears from time to time in the country, added that all leaders must have a conversation that would end the carnage defenceless Nigerians are facing.

“We must get the country out of insecurity,” Jonathan said while responding to questions during the public presentation of a book titled: “Not By Might Nor By Power”, a selected messages to the world written by His Grace, the Most Rev Nicholas D. Okoh, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of Nigeria.

The event, which was also the launching of the Nicholas Okoh Foundation, brought together eminent Nigerians, including former military Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon.

But Jonathan, while speaking to journalists, said every generation has its challenges, adding that leaders must come together to address it.

“If things are wrong, leaders, including me, we should be talking. And there are a lot of conversations going on to solve this problem,” Jonathan said.

“Every generation has its problem. In fact, my generation is almost gone. It’s for your generation and we must all come together to solve the problem.”

“The security challenges have been with us for long, but we know that whatever is the challenge, we must come together and addressing it, The political leaders in the country and traditional leaders are talking. And we must get the country out of insecurity,” the immediate past president said.

Rev Okoh cautioned against ethnic groups forming their own militia to stop the killings, saying: “I strongly believe that individuals should not take security initiative. Because, if individuals take their own security initiative, by this way, I mean that we organise our own militias, the country will be destroyed.”

The former military office turned cleric said he’d continue to speak truth to power in order to hold leaders accountable.