‘Get Home ASAP!’ Trump Celebrates A$AP Rocky’s Release from Swedish Prison

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that rapper A$AP Rocky is on his way home after his release from prison in Sweden.

This comes after the rapper was released from jail pending a verdict in the high-profile assault case against him in Sweden.

Trump, who had intervened in his case by reaching out to Stefan Löfven, Sweden’s prime minister, took to his Twitter page to celebrate the rapper’s return to the U.S.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” the president wrote.

Last week, Trump had hit at the Swedish government over Rocky’s detention, saying the country treated the US unfairly.

He guaranteed that the rapper was not a flight risk and would wait out his trial date.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm alongside an entourage of two men after he was involved in a fight that got captured on camera on June 30.

Though he claimed he’d acted in self-defense on suspicion of being followed in the streets, he was still remanded in prison since July 3 as investigations into the case continued.

But on Friday he was temporarily released pending the announcement of a verdict August 14.