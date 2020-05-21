Gernot Rohr to pen new Eagles deal

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr will sign a new contract next week after agreeing terms to extend his four-year stay with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

During the new two-year contract, Rohr will be expected to lead Nigeria to qualification for a seventh World Cup finals and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where the Eagles will go in as one of the favourites.

“The executive committee mandated the general secretary to liase with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, with a view to concluding all matters around his new contract within the next one week,” NFF said in a statement in Abuja.

Rohr, 66, has been in charge of the three-time African champions since 2016.

The former Niger and Gabon coach led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt, where the team placed third.

Top officials have insisted on inserting new provisions in the contract such as paying Rohr in local currency as against his current 45,000 euro ($49,000) monthly salary.

He is also expected to spend more time living in Nigeria to help grow the domestic game.