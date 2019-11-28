Gernot Rohr named among top 20 National Team Coaches

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, has been named among the World’s Top 20 Best National Coaches following his string of impressive results with the national team.

According to German-based organisation International Federation of Football History & Statistics [IFFHS], Rohr, is ranked 19th while Iran’s manager, Marc Wilmots, completed the top 20.

Gernot Rohr in his 49 competitive matches has racked up 59.12 per cent wins, losing only nine times and drawing 11.

The former Burkina Faso and Gabon coach also led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Desert Foxes of Algeria manager, Djamel Belmadi, also got into the top five (5th, 61 points), Madagascar’s French coach Nicolas Dupuis placed 10th with 11 points and Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is ranked 18th with two points.

Football experts and journalists from 90 countries of all continents in the world chose Portugal’s national team manager Fernando Santos to receive the 2019 Award and he received 112 points to place first.