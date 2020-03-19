German national team donates €2.5m to combat Coronavirus

German national team players have donated €2.5m to causes related to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

This comes as Germany head coach Joachim Löw said “the world has suffered a collective burnout.”

Some of Germany’s top footballers including Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gündogan, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Matthias Ginter and Lukas Klostermann are among the national team players who have donated a combined €2.5m ($2.7m) to organizations battling the coronavirus.

“In times like these, we have to look out for each other,” said team captain Neuer in one of several Instagram videos released by the team on Wednesday.

“We have also put our heads together and have decided to donate €2.5m to good causes.”

“We are facing a huge social problem which affects everyone and not just the older generation,” said Goretzka, while Kimmich thanked the medical personnel working in hospitals and those working “to ensure that our supply lines remain intact.”

According to team manager Oliver Bierhoff, the idea came from the “players’ council” featuring senior internationals and that the rest of the squad was quick to respond.

“It shows that this team is united and that the players are aware of their position as role models,” said Bierhoff in a press conference.

Germany, like much of its neighbours in Europe, has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, pushing the country into recession.